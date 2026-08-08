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TSYW: Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF
TSYW exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.63 and at a high of 41.63.
Follow Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSYW stock price today?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF stock is priced at 41.63 today. It trades within 41.63 - 41.63, yesterday's close was 41.62, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TSYW shows these updates.
Does Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF stock pay dividends?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF is currently valued at 41.63. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -16.74% and USD. View the chart live to track TSYW movements.
How to buy TSYW stock?
You can buy Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF shares at the current price of 41.63. Orders are usually placed near 41.63 or 41.93, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TSYW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSYW stock?
Investing in Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF involves considering the yearly range 40.21 - 50.15 and current price 41.63. Many compare 0.43% and -13.50% before placing orders at 41.63 or 41.93. Explore the TSYW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF in the past year was 50.15. Within 40.21 - 50.15, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.62 helps spot resistance levels. Track Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF (TSYW) over the year was 40.21. Comparing it with the current 41.63 and 40.21 - 50.15 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSYW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSYW stock split?
Roundhill ETF Trust - Treas Bond Weeklypay ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.62, and -16.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.62
- Open
- 41.63
- Bid
- 41.63
- Ask
- 41.93
- Low
- 41.63
- High
- 41.63
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.50%
- Year Change
- -16.74%