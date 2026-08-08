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TSXU: Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF
TSXU exchange rate has changed by 0.49% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 55.71 and at a high of 58.37.
Follow Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSXU stock price today?
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 57.58 today. It trades within 55.71 - 58.37, yesterday's close was 57.30, and trading volume reached 135. The live price chart of TSXU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 57.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 131.24% and USD. View the chart live to track TSXU movements.
How to buy TSXU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 57.58. Orders are usually placed near 57.58 or 57.88, while 135 and -1.35% show market activity. Follow TSXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSXU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.29 - 72.28 and current price 57.58. Many compare 18.99% and 86.52% before placing orders at 57.58 or 57.88. Explore the TSXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 72.28. Within 23.29 - 72.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 57.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF (TSXU) over the year was 23.29. Comparing it with the current 57.58 and 23.29 - 72.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSXU stock split?
Direxion Daily Semiconductors Top 5 Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 57.30, and 131.24% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 57.30
- Open
- 58.37
- Bid
- 57.58
- Ask
- 57.88
- Low
- 55.71
- High
- 58.37
- Volume
- 135
- Daily Change
- 0.49%
- Month Change
- 18.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 86.52%
- Year Change
- 131.24%