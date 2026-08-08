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TSPY: TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF
TSPY exchange rate has changed by 0.66% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.69 and at a high of 25.84.
Follow TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSPY stock price today?
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock is priced at 25.80 today. It trades within 25.69 - 25.84, yesterday's close was 25.63, and trading volume reached 441. The live price chart of TSPY shows these updates.
Does TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock pay dividends?
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF is currently valued at 25.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.28% and USD. View the chart live to track TSPY movements.
How to buy TSPY stock?
You can buy TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF shares at the current price of 25.80. Orders are usually placed near 25.80 or 26.10, while 441 and 0.43% show market activity. Follow TSPY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSPY stock?
Investing in TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.67 - 26.30 and current price 25.80. Many compare 1.22% and 4.41% before placing orders at 25.80 or 26.10. Explore the TSPY price chart live with daily changes.
What are TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF in the past year was 26.30. Within 22.67 - 26.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF (TSPY) over the year was 22.67. Comparing it with the current 25.80 and 22.67 - 26.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSPY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSPY stock split?
TappAlpha SPY Growth & Daily Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.63, and 3.28% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.63
- Open
- 25.69
- Bid
- 25.80
- Ask
- 26.10
- Low
- 25.69
- High
- 25.84
- Volume
- 441
- Daily Change
- 0.66%
- Month Change
- 1.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.41%
- Year Change
- 3.28%