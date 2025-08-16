- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TSPA: T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF
TSPA exchange rate has changed by 0.58% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.53 and at a high of 48.85.
Follow T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TSPA News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- U.S. Equity Research ETF (TSPA) Hits Fresh 52-Week High
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSPA stock price today?
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock is priced at 48.78 today. It trades within 48.53 - 48.85, yesterday's close was 48.50, and trading volume reached 435. The live price chart of TSPA shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF is currently valued at 48.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.01% and USD. View the chart live to track TSPA movements.
How to buy TSPA stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF shares at the current price of 48.78. Orders are usually placed near 48.78 or 49.08, while 435 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow TSPA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSPA stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.54 - 49.02 and current price 48.78. Many compare 2.93% and 13.49% before placing orders at 48.78 or 49.08. Explore the TSPA price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the past year was 49.02. Within 39.54 - 49.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (TSPA) over the year was 39.54. Comparing it with the current 48.78 and 39.54 - 49.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSPA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSPA stock split?
T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.50, and 22.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.50
- Open
- 48.64
- Bid
- 48.78
- Ask
- 49.08
- Low
- 48.53
- High
- 48.85
- Volume
- 435
- Daily Change
- 0.58%
- Month Change
- 2.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.49%
- Year Change
- 22.01%