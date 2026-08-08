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TSNF: Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF
TSNF exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 31.11 and at a high of 31.44.
Follow Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSNF stock price today?
Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF stock is priced at 31.44 today. It trades within 31.11 - 31.44, yesterday's close was 30.68, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of TSNF shows these updates.
Does Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF stock pay dividends?
Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF is currently valued at 31.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.21% and USD. View the chart live to track TSNF movements.
How to buy TSNF stock?
You can buy Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF shares at the current price of 31.44. Orders are usually placed near 31.44 or 31.74, while 4 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow TSNF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSNF stock?
Investing in Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.34 - 34.32 and current price 31.44. Many compare 2.78% and 26.65% before placing orders at 31.44 or 31.74. Explore the TSNF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF in the past year was 34.32. Within 22.34 - 34.32, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.68 helps spot resistance levels. Track Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF (TSNF) over the year was 22.34. Comparing it with the current 31.44 and 22.34 - 34.32 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSNF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSNF stock split?
Truth Social American Next Frontiers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.68, and 25.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.68
- Open
- 31.43
- Bid
- 31.44
- Ask
- 31.74
- Low
- 31.11
- High
- 31.44
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 2.48%
- Month Change
- 2.78%
- 6 Months Change
- 26.65%
- Year Change
- 25.21%