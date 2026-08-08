- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TSMX: Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares
TSMX exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 75.85 and at a high of 80.00.
Follow Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSMX stock price today?
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares stock is priced at 78.46 today. It trades within 75.85 - 80.00, yesterday's close was 77.61, and trading volume reached 836. The live price chart of TSMX shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares is currently valued at 78.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.95% and USD. View the chart live to track TSMX movements.
How to buy TSMX stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares shares at the current price of 78.46. Orders are usually placed near 78.46 or 78.76, while 836 and -1.93% show market activity. Follow TSMX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSMX stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares involves considering the yearly range 49.37 - 106.22 and current price 78.46. Many compare 10.21% and 14.88% before placing orders at 78.46 or 78.76. Explore the TSMX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the past year was 106.22. Within 49.37 - 106.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 77.61 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) over the year was 49.37. Comparing it with the current 78.46 and 49.37 - 106.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSMX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSMX stock split?
Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 77.61, and 16.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 77.61
- Open
- 80.00
- Bid
- 78.46
- Ask
- 78.76
- Low
- 75.85
- High
- 80.00
- Volume
- 836
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 10.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.88%
- Year Change
- 16.95%