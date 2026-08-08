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TSME: Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF
TSME exchange rate has changed by 1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.21 and at a high of 50.56.
Follow Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSME stock price today?
Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF stock is priced at 50.39 today. It trades within 50.21 - 50.56, yesterday's close was 49.83, and trading volume reached 76. The live price chart of TSME shows these updates.
Does Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF stock pay dividends?
Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF is currently valued at 50.39. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 9.59% and USD. View the chart live to track TSME movements.
How to buy TSME stock?
You can buy Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF shares at the current price of 50.39. Orders are usually placed near 50.39 or 50.69, while 76 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow TSME updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSME stock?
Investing in Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.84 - 52.35 and current price 50.39. Many compare 3.22% and 11.56% before placing orders at 50.39 or 50.69. Explore the TSME price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF in the past year was 52.35. Within 39.84 - 52.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) over the year was 39.84. Comparing it with the current 50.39 and 39.84 - 52.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSME moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSME stock split?
Thrivent ETF Trust Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.83, and 9.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.83
- Open
- 50.40
- Bid
- 50.39
- Ask
- 50.69
- Low
- 50.21
- High
- 50.56
- Volume
- 76
- Daily Change
- 1.12%
- Month Change
- 3.22%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.56%
- Year Change
- 9.59%