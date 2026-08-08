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TSLZ: T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
TSLZ exchange rate has changed by -5.65% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 14.83 and at a high of 16.08.
Follow T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSLZ stock price today?
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock is priced at 15.36 today. It trades within 14.83 - 16.08, yesterday's close was 16.28, and trading volume reached 1207. The live price chart of TSLZ shows these updates.
Does T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock pay dividends?
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF is currently valued at 15.36. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1005.04% and USD. View the chart live to track TSLZ movements.
How to buy TSLZ stock?
You can buy T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF shares at the current price of 15.36. Orders are usually placed near 15.36 or 15.66, while 1207 and -4.12% show market activity. Follow TSLZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSLZ stock?
Investing in T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF involves considering the yearly range 0.62 - 19.03 and current price 15.36. Many compare -11.16% and 3.23% before placing orders at 15.36 or 15.66. Explore the TSLZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF in the past year was 19.03. Within 0.62 - 19.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (TSLZ) over the year was 0.62. Comparing it with the current 15.36 and 0.62 - 19.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSLZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSLZ stock split?
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.28, and 1005.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.28
- Open
- 16.02
- Bid
- 15.36
- Ask
- 15.66
- Low
- 14.83
- High
- 16.08
- Volume
- 1.207 K
- Daily Change
- -5.65%
- Month Change
- -11.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.23%
- Year Change
- 1005.04%