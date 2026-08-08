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TSLW: Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF
TSLW exchange rate has changed by 3.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.44 and at a high of 17.13.
Follow Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSLW stock price today?
Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF stock is priced at 16.81 today. It trades within 16.44 - 17.13, yesterday's close was 16.27, and trading volume reached 59. The live price chart of TSLW shows these updates.
Does Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF stock pay dividends?
Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF is currently valued at 16.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -43.99% and USD. View the chart live to track TSLW movements.
How to buy TSLW stock?
You can buy Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF shares at the current price of 16.81. Orders are usually placed near 16.81 or 17.11, while 59 and 1.57% show market activity. Follow TSLW updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSLW stock?
Investing in Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF involves considering the yearly range 15.02 - 43.58 and current price 16.81. Many compare 5.39% and -35.00% before placing orders at 16.81 or 17.11. Explore the TSLW price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF in the past year was 43.58. Within 15.02 - 43.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 16.27 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF (TSLW) over the year was 15.02. Comparing it with the current 16.81 and 15.02 - 43.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSLW moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSLW stock split?
Tradr 1.5X Long TSLA Weekly ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 16.27, and -43.99% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 16.27
- Open
- 16.55
- Bid
- 16.81
- Ask
- 17.11
- Low
- 16.44
- High
- 17.13
- Volume
- 59
- Daily Change
- 3.32%
- Month Change
- 5.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -35.00%
- Year Change
- -43.99%