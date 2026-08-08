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TSII: REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF
TSII exchange rate has changed by 2.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.21 and at a high of 12.63.
Follow REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSII stock price today?
REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF stock is priced at 12.42 today. It trades within 12.21 - 12.63, yesterday's close was 12.12, and trading volume reached 109. The live price chart of TSII shows these updates.
Does REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF stock pay dividends?
REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF is currently valued at 12.42. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -45.29% and USD. View the chart live to track TSII movements.
How to buy TSII stock?
You can buy REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF shares at the current price of 12.42. Orders are usually placed near 12.42 or 12.72, while 109 and 1.55% show market activity. Follow TSII updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSII stock?
Investing in REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 11.12 - 30.24 and current price 12.42. Many compare 4.46% and -39.39% before placing orders at 12.42 or 12.72. Explore the TSII price chart live with daily changes.
What are REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF in the past year was 30.24. Within 11.12 - 30.24, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 12.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF (TSII) over the year was 11.12. Comparing it with the current 12.42 and 11.12 - 30.24 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSII moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSII stock split?
REX TSLA Growth & Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 12.12, and -45.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 12.12
- Open
- 12.23
- Bid
- 12.42
- Ask
- 12.72
- Low
- 12.21
- High
- 12.63
- Volume
- 109
- Daily Change
- 2.48%
- Month Change
- 4.46%
- 6 Months Change
- -39.39%
- Year Change
- -45.29%