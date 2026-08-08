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TSEL: Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF
TSEL exchange rate has changed by 0.91% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.64 and at a high of 28.96.
Follow Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSEL stock price today?
Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF stock is priced at 28.86 today. It trades within 28.64 - 28.96, yesterday's close was 28.60, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of TSEL shows these updates.
Does Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF is currently valued at 28.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.18% and USD. View the chart live to track TSEL movements.
How to buy TSEL stock?
You can buy Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF shares at the current price of 28.86. Orders are usually placed near 28.86 or 29.16, while 27 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow TSEL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSEL stock?
Investing in Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.55 - 30.26 and current price 28.86. Many compare 4.53% and 13.62% before placing orders at 28.86 or 29.16. Explore the TSEL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF in the past year was 30.26. Within 23.55 - 30.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.60 helps spot resistance levels. Track Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF (TSEL) over the year was 23.55. Comparing it with the current 28.86 and 23.55 - 30.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSEL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSEL stock split?
Touchstone Sands Capital US Select Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.60, and 13.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.60
- Open
- 28.73
- Bid
- 28.86
- Ask
- 29.16
- Low
- 28.64
- High
- 28.96
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.91%
- Month Change
- 4.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.62%
- Year Change
- 13.18%