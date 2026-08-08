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TSCV: Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF
TSCV exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.47 and at a high of 32.54.
Follow Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TSCV stock price today?
Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 32.48 today. It trades within 32.47 - 32.54, yesterday's close was 32.32, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of TSCV shows these updates.
Does Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 32.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.16% and USD. View the chart live to track TSCV movements.
How to buy TSCV stock?
You can buy Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 32.48. Orders are usually placed near 32.48 or 32.78, while 5 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow TSCV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TSCV stock?
Investing in Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.95 - 32.88 and current price 32.48. Many compare 0.12% and 13.23% before placing orders at 32.48 or 32.78. Explore the TSCV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF in the past year was 32.88. Within 25.95 - 32.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.32 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF (TSCV) over the year was 25.95. Comparing it with the current 32.48 and 25.95 - 32.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TSCV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TSCV stock split?
Thrivent Small Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.32, and 25.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.32
- Open
- 32.47
- Bid
- 32.48
- Ask
- 32.78
- Low
- 32.47
- High
- 32.54
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 0.12%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.23%
- Year Change
- 25.16%