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TRUT: VanEck Technology TruSector ETF
TRUT exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.04 and at a high of 32.43.
Follow VanEck Technology TruSector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TRUT stock price today?
VanEck Technology TruSector ETF stock is priced at 32.34 today. It trades within 32.04 - 32.43, yesterday's close was 31.94, and trading volume reached 70. The live price chart of TRUT shows these updates.
Does VanEck Technology TruSector ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Technology TruSector ETF is currently valued at 32.34. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 34.79% and USD. View the chart live to track TRUT movements.
How to buy TRUT stock?
You can buy VanEck Technology TruSector ETF shares at the current price of 32.34. Orders are usually placed near 32.34 or 32.64, while 70 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow TRUT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRUT stock?
Investing in VanEck Technology TruSector ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.83 - 33.67 and current price 32.34. Many compare 7.69% and 31.62% before placing orders at 32.34 or 32.64. Explore the TRUT price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Technology TruSector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Technology TruSector ETF in the past year was 33.67. Within 22.83 - 33.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 31.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Technology TruSector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Technology TruSector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Technology TruSector ETF (TRUT) over the year was 22.83. Comparing it with the current 32.34 and 22.83 - 33.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRUT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRUT stock split?
VanEck Technology TruSector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 31.94, and 34.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 31.94
- Open
- 32.29
- Bid
- 32.34
- Ask
- 32.64
- Low
- 32.04
- High
- 32.43
- Volume
- 70
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- 7.69%
- 6 Months Change
- 31.62%
- Year Change
- 34.79%