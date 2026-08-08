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TRUD: VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF
TRUD exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.80 and at a high of 26.91.
Follow VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TRUD stock price today?
VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF stock is priced at 26.89 today. It trades within 26.80 - 26.91, yesterday's close was 26.41, and trading volume reached 13. The live price chart of TRUD shows these updates.
Does VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF stock pay dividends?
VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF is currently valued at 26.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 7.90% and USD. View the chart live to track TRUD movements.
How to buy TRUD stock?
You can buy VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF shares at the current price of 26.89. Orders are usually placed near 26.89 or 27.19, while 13 and -0.07% show market activity. Follow TRUD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRUD stock?
Investing in VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.88 - 27.50 and current price 26.89. Many compare 1.43% and 9.40% before placing orders at 26.89 or 27.19. Explore the TRUD price chart live with daily changes.
What are VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF in the past year was 27.50. Within 22.88 - 27.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF (TRUD) over the year was 22.88. Comparing it with the current 26.89 and 22.88 - 27.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRUD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRUD stock split?
VanEck Consumer Discretionary TruSector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.41, and 7.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.41
- Open
- 26.91
- Bid
- 26.89
- Ask
- 27.19
- Low
- 26.80
- High
- 26.91
- Volume
- 13
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 1.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.40%
- Year Change
- 7.90%