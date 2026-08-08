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TRSY: PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund
TRSY exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.14 and at a high of 30.16.
Follow PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TRSY stock price today?
PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 30.15 today. It trades within 30.14 - 30.16, yesterday's close was 30.14, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of TRSY shows these updates.
Does PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 30.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.07% and USD. View the chart live to track TRSY movements.
How to buy TRSY stock?
You can buy PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 30.15. Orders are usually placed near 30.15 or 30.45, while 9 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow TRSY updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRSY stock?
Investing in PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 30.07 - 30.44 and current price 30.15. Many compare 0.13% and 0.25% before placing orders at 30.15 or 30.45. Explore the TRSY price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 30.44. Within 30.07 - 30.44, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund (TRSY) over the year was 30.07. Comparing it with the current 30.15 and 30.07 - 30.44 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRSY moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRSY stock split?
PIMCO Broad U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.14, and 0.07% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.14
- Open
- 30.16
- Bid
- 30.15
- Ask
- 30.45
- Low
- 30.14
- High
- 30.16
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- 0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.25%
- Year Change
- 0.07%