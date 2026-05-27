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TRFM: ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF
TRFM exchange rate has changed by 2.15% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 60.82 and at a high of 61.18.
Follow ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TRFM News
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TRFM stock price today?
ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF stock is priced at 61.18 today. It trades within 60.82 - 61.18, yesterday's close was 59.89, and trading volume reached 65. The live price chart of TRFM shows these updates.
Does ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF stock pay dividends?
ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF is currently valued at 61.18. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.90% and USD. View the chart live to track TRFM movements.
How to buy TRFM stock?
You can buy ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF shares at the current price of 61.18. Orders are usually placed near 61.18 or 61.48, while 65 and 0.15% show market activity. Follow TRFM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRFM stock?
Investing in ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.18 - 64.50 and current price 61.18. Many compare 6.40% and 24.88% before placing orders at 61.18 or 61.48. Explore the TRFM price chart live with daily changes.
What are ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF in the past year was 64.50. Within 44.18 - 64.50, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF (TRFM) over the year was 44.18. Comparing it with the current 61.18 and 44.18 - 64.50 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRFM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRFM stock split?
ETF Series Solutions AAM Transformers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.89, and 23.90% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.89
- Open
- 61.09
- Bid
- 61.18
- Ask
- 61.48
- Low
- 60.82
- High
- 61.18
- Volume
- 65
- Daily Change
- 2.15%
- Month Change
- 6.40%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.88%
- Year Change
- 23.90%