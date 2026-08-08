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TRBF: Angel Oak Total Return ETF
TRBF exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.76 and at a high of 48.86.
Follow Angel Oak Total Return ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TRBF stock price today?
Angel Oak Total Return ETF stock is priced at 48.86 today. It trades within 48.76 - 48.86, yesterday's close was 48.78, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of TRBF shows these updates.
Does Angel Oak Total Return ETF stock pay dividends?
Angel Oak Total Return ETF is currently valued at 48.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.38% and USD. View the chart live to track TRBF movements.
How to buy TRBF stock?
You can buy Angel Oak Total Return ETF shares at the current price of 48.86. Orders are usually placed near 48.86 or 49.16, while 4 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow TRBF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TRBF stock?
Investing in Angel Oak Total Return ETF involves considering the yearly range 48.51 - 51.13 and current price 48.86. Many compare 0.60% and -3.25% before placing orders at 48.86 or 49.16. Explore the TRBF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Angel Oak Total Return ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Angel Oak Total Return ETF in the past year was 51.13. Within 48.51 - 51.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track Angel Oak Total Return ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Angel Oak Total Return ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Angel Oak Total Return ETF (TRBF) over the year was 48.51. Comparing it with the current 48.86 and 48.51 - 51.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TRBF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TRBF stock split?
Angel Oak Total Return ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.78, and -2.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.78
- Open
- 48.85
- Bid
- 48.86
- Ask
- 49.16
- Low
- 48.76
- High
- 48.86
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.25%
- Year Change
- -2.38%