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TPSC: Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF
TPSC exchange rate has changed by 0.70% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 48.72 and at a high of 48.92.
Follow Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPSC News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TPSC stock price today?
Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 48.91 today. It trades within 48.72 - 48.92, yesterday's close was 48.57, and trading volume reached 27. The live price chart of TPSC shows these updates.
Does Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 48.91. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 18.74% and USD. View the chart live to track TPSC movements.
How to buy TPSC stock?
You can buy Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 48.91. Orders are usually placed near 48.91 or 49.21, while 27 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow TPSC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TPSC stock?
Investing in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.10 - 49.34 and current price 48.91. Many compare 1.16% and 10.51% before placing orders at 48.91 or 49.21. Explore the TPSC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF in the past year was 49.34. Within 39.10 - 49.34, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.57 helps spot resistance levels. Track Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (TPSC) over the year was 39.10. Comparing it with the current 48.91 and 39.10 - 49.34 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPSC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TPSC stock split?
Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.57, and 18.74% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.57
- Open
- 48.74
- Bid
- 48.91
- Ask
- 49.21
- Low
- 48.72
- High
- 48.92
- Volume
- 27
- Daily Change
- 0.70%
- Month Change
- 1.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.51%
- Year Change
- 18.74%