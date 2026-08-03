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TPLC: Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF
TPLC exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.08 and at a high of 51.36.
Follow Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPLC News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TPLC stock price today?
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 51.28 today. It trades within 51.08 - 51.36, yesterday's close was 50.98, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of TPLC shows these updates.
Does Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 51.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.75% and USD. View the chart live to track TPLC movements.
How to buy TPLC stock?
You can buy Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 51.28. Orders are usually placed near 51.28 or 51.58, while 38 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow TPLC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TPLC stock?
Investing in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.03 - 51.49 and current price 51.28. Many compare 1.26% and 4.80% before placing orders at 51.28 or 51.58. Explore the TPLC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the past year was 51.49. Within 44.03 - 51.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) over the year was 44.03. Comparing it with the current 51.28 and 44.03 - 51.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPLC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TPLC stock split?
Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.98, and 12.75% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.98
- Open
- 51.08
- Bid
- 51.28
- Ask
- 51.58
- Low
- 51.08
- High
- 51.36
- Volume
- 38
- Daily Change
- 0.59%
- Month Change
- 1.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.80%
- Year Change
- 12.75%