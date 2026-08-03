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TPLC: Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF

51.28 USD 0.30 (0.59%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TPLC exchange rate has changed by 0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.08 and at a high of 51.36.

Follow Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TPLC News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TPLC stock price today?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock is priced at 51.28 today. It trades within 51.08 - 51.36, yesterday's close was 50.98, and trading volume reached 38. The live price chart of TPLC shows these updates.

Does Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock pay dividends?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF is currently valued at 51.28. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.75% and USD. View the chart live to track TPLC movements.

How to buy TPLC stock?

You can buy Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF shares at the current price of 51.28. Orders are usually placed near 51.28 or 51.58, while 38 and 0.39% show market activity. Follow TPLC updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TPLC stock?

Investing in Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF involves considering the yearly range 44.03 - 51.49 and current price 51.28. Many compare 1.26% and 4.80% before placing orders at 51.28 or 51.58. Explore the TPLC price chart live with daily changes.

What are Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF in the past year was 51.49. Within 44.03 - 51.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) over the year was 44.03. Comparing it with the current 51.28 and 44.03 - 51.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPLC moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TPLC stock split?

Timothy Plan US Large/Mid Cap Core ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.98, and 12.75% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
51.08 51.36
Year Range
44.03 51.49
Previous Close
50.98
Open
51.08
Bid
51.28
Ask
51.58
Low
51.08
High
51.36
Volume
38
Daily Change
0.59%
Month Change
1.26%
6 Months Change
4.80%
Year Change
12.75%
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