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TPHD: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF
TPHD exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.08 and at a high of 43.55.
Follow Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TPHD News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TPHD stock price today?
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock is priced at 43.46 today. It trades within 43.08 - 43.55, yesterday's close was 43.43, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of TPHD shows these updates.
Does Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock pay dividends?
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF is currently valued at 43.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.18% and USD. View the chart live to track TPHD movements.
How to buy TPHD stock?
You can buy Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF shares at the current price of 43.46. Orders are usually placed near 43.46 or 43.76, while 34 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow TPHD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TPHD stock?
Investing in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.54 - 44.26 and current price 43.46. Many compare 0.16% and 1.05% before placing orders at 43.46 or 43.76. Explore the TPHD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the past year was 44.26. Within 37.54 - 44.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) over the year was 37.54. Comparing it with the current 43.46 and 37.54 - 44.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPHD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TPHD stock split?
Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.43, and 12.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.43
- Open
- 43.24
- Bid
- 43.46
- Ask
- 43.76
- Low
- 43.08
- High
- 43.55
- Volume
- 34
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.16%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.05%
- Year Change
- 12.18%