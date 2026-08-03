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TPHD: Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

43.46 USD 0.03 (0.07%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TPHD exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.08 and at a high of 43.55.

Follow Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TPHD News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TPHD stock price today?

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock is priced at 43.46 today. It trades within 43.08 - 43.55, yesterday's close was 43.43, and trading volume reached 34. The live price chart of TPHD shows these updates.

Does Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock pay dividends?

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF is currently valued at 43.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 12.18% and USD. View the chart live to track TPHD movements.

How to buy TPHD stock?

You can buy Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF shares at the current price of 43.46. Orders are usually placed near 43.46 or 43.76, while 34 and 0.51% show market activity. Follow TPHD updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TPHD stock?

Investing in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.54 - 44.26 and current price 43.46. Many compare 0.16% and 1.05% before placing orders at 43.46 or 43.76. Explore the TPHD price chart live with daily changes.

What are Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the past year was 44.26. Within 37.54 - 44.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) over the year was 37.54. Comparing it with the current 43.46 and 37.54 - 44.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TPHD moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TPHD stock split?

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.43, and 12.18% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.08 43.55
Year Range
37.54 44.26
Previous Close
43.43
Open
43.24
Bid
43.46
Ask
43.76
Low
43.08
High
43.55
Volume
34
Daily Change
0.07%
Month Change
0.16%
6 Months Change
1.05%
Year Change
12.18%
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