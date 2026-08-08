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TOXR: Shares of Beneficial Interest
TOXR exchange rate has changed by -1.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 9.86 and at a high of 10.12.
Follow Shares of Beneficial Interest dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOXR stock price today?
Shares of Beneficial Interest stock is priced at 9.95 today. It trades within 9.86 - 10.12, yesterday's close was 10.06, and trading volume reached 148. The live price chart of TOXR shows these updates.
Does Shares of Beneficial Interest stock pay dividends?
Shares of Beneficial Interest is currently valued at 9.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -49.21% and USD. View the chart live to track TOXR movements.
How to buy TOXR stock?
You can buy Shares of Beneficial Interest shares at the current price of 9.95. Orders are usually placed near 9.95 or 10.25, while 148 and -1.68% show market activity. Follow TOXR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOXR stock?
Investing in Shares of Beneficial Interest involves considering the yearly range 9.86 - 23.38 and current price 9.95. Many compare -5.06% and -27.64% before placing orders at 9.95 or 10.25. Explore the TOXR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Shares of Beneficial Interest stock highest prices?
The highest price of Shares of Beneficial Interest in the past year was 23.38. Within 9.86 - 23.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Shares of Beneficial Interest performance using the live chart.
What are Shares of Beneficial Interest stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Shares of Beneficial Interest (TOXR) over the year was 9.86. Comparing it with the current 9.95 and 9.86 - 23.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOXR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOXR stock split?
Shares of Beneficial Interest has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.06, and -49.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.06
- Open
- 10.12
- Bid
- 9.95
- Ask
- 10.25
- Low
- 9.86
- High
- 10.12
- Volume
- 148
- Daily Change
- -1.09%
- Month Change
- -5.06%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.64%
- Year Change
- -49.21%