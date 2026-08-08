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TOV: JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF
TOV exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.46 and at a high of 32.58.
Follow JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOV stock price today?
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock is priced at 32.58 today. It trades within 32.46 - 32.58, yesterday's close was 32.50, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of TOV shows these updates.
Does JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock pay dividends?
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF is currently valued at 32.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.48% and USD. View the chart live to track TOV movements.
How to buy TOV stock?
You can buy JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF shares at the current price of 32.58. Orders are usually placed near 32.58 or 32.88, while 14 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow TOV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOV stock?
Investing in JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.52 - 32.58 and current price 32.58. Many compare 2.61% and 13.88% before placing orders at 32.58 or 32.88. Explore the TOV price chart live with daily changes.
What are JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF in the past year was 32.58. Within 26.52 - 32.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.50 helps spot resistance levels. Track JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF performance using the live chart.
What are JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF (TOV) over the year was 26.52. Comparing it with the current 32.58 and 26.52 - 32.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOV stock split?
JLens 500 Jewish Advocacy U.S. ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.50, and 13.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.50
- Open
- 32.46
- Bid
- 32.58
- Ask
- 32.88
- Low
- 32.46
- High
- 32.58
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 2.61%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.88%
- Year Change
- 13.48%