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TOTR: T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF
TOTR exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.54 and at a high of 39.62.
Follow T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOTR stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock is priced at 39.59 today. It trades within 39.54 - 39.62, yesterday's close was 39.49, and trading volume reached 24. The live price chart of TOTR shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF is currently valued at 39.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.15% and USD. View the chart live to track TOTR movements.
How to buy TOTR stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF shares at the current price of 39.59. Orders are usually placed near 39.59 or 39.89, while 24 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow TOTR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOTR stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.25 - 41.31 and current price 39.59. Many compare 0.51% and -3.44% before placing orders at 39.59 or 39.89. Explore the TOTR price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF in the past year was 41.31. Within 39.25 - 41.31, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.49 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF (TOTR) over the year was 39.25. Comparing it with the current 39.59 and 39.25 - 41.31 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOTR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOTR stock split?
T. Rowe Price Total Return ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.49, and -2.15% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.49
- Open
- 39.61
- Bid
- 39.59
- Ask
- 39.89
- Low
- 39.54
- High
- 39.62
- Volume
- 24
- Daily Change
- 0.25%
- Month Change
- 0.51%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.44%
- Year Change
- -2.15%