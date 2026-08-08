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TOPT: iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF
TOPT exchange rate has changed by 0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 33.89 and at a high of 34.11.
Follow iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOPT stock price today?
iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF stock is priced at 34.06 today. It trades within 33.89 - 34.11, yesterday's close was 33.89, and trading volume reached 246. The live price chart of TOPT shows these updates.
Does iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF is currently valued at 34.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.38% and USD. View the chart live to track TOPT movements.
How to buy TOPT stock?
You can buy iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF shares at the current price of 34.06. Orders are usually placed near 34.06 or 34.36, while 246 and 0.09% show market activity. Follow TOPT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOPT stock?
Investing in iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF involves considering the yearly range 27.54 - 34.47 and current price 34.06. Many compare 3.97% and 14.72% before placing orders at 34.06 or 34.36. Explore the TOPT price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF in the past year was 34.47. Within 27.54 - 34.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 33.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF (TOPT) over the year was 27.54. Comparing it with the current 34.06 and 27.54 - 34.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOPT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOPT stock split?
iShares Top 20 U.S. Stocks ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 33.89, and 13.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 33.89
- Open
- 34.03
- Bid
- 34.06
- Ask
- 34.36
- Low
- 33.89
- High
- 34.11
- Volume
- 246
- Daily Change
- 0.50%
- Month Change
- 3.97%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.72%
- Year Change
- 13.38%