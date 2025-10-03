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TOLZ: ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF
TOLZ exchange rate has changed by 0.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 59.03 and at a high of 59.40.
Follow ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOLZ stock price today?
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 59.14 today. It trades within 59.03 - 59.40, yesterday's close was 59.12, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of TOLZ shows these updates.
Does ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 59.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.92% and USD. View the chart live to track TOLZ movements.
How to buy TOLZ stock?
You can buy ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 59.14. Orders are usually placed near 59.14 or 59.44, while 11 and 0.19% show market activity. Follow TOLZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOLZ stock?
Investing in ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 52.39 - 62.22 and current price 59.14. Many compare -0.89% and -4.44% before placing orders at 59.14 or 59.44. Explore the TOLZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 62.22. Within 52.39 - 62.22, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 59.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF (TOLZ) over the year was 52.39. Comparing it with the current 59.14 and 52.39 - 62.22 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOLZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOLZ stock split?
ProShares DJ Brookfield Global Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 59.12, and 10.92% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 59.12
- Open
- 59.03
- Bid
- 59.14
- Ask
- 59.44
- Low
- 59.03
- High
- 59.40
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 0.03%
- Month Change
- -0.89%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.44%
- Year Change
- 10.92%