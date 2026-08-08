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TOLL: Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF
TOLL exchange rate has changed by 0.40% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 39.96 and at a high of 40.30.
Follow Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TOLL stock price today?
Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF stock is priced at 39.98 today. It trades within 39.96 - 40.30, yesterday's close was 39.82, and trading volume reached 21. The live price chart of TOLL shows these updates.
Does Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF stock pay dividends?
Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF is currently valued at 39.98. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.43% and USD. View the chart live to track TOLL movements.
How to buy TOLL stock?
You can buy Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF shares at the current price of 39.98. Orders are usually placed near 39.98 or 40.28, while 21 and -0.79% show market activity. Follow TOLL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TOLL stock?
Investing in Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF involves considering the yearly range 32.72 - 41.94 and current price 39.98. Many compare 2.07% and 10.26% before placing orders at 39.98 or 40.28. Explore the TOLL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF in the past year was 41.94. Within 32.72 - 41.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 39.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF (TOLL) over the year was 32.72. Comparing it with the current 39.98 and 32.72 - 41.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOLL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TOLL stock split?
Tema ETF Trust Tema Monopolies and Oligopolies ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 39.82, and 11.43% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 39.82
- Open
- 40.30
- Bid
- 39.98
- Ask
- 40.28
- Low
- 39.96
- High
- 40.30
- Volume
- 21
- Daily Change
- 0.40%
- Month Change
- 2.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.26%
- Year Change
- 11.43%