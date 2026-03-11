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TOK: iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

155.71 USD 0.41 (0.26%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TOK exchange rate has changed by 0.26% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 155.71 and at a high of 155.71.

Follow iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TOK News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TOK stock price today?

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock is priced at 155.71 today. It trades within 155.71 - 155.71, yesterday's close was 155.30, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TOK shows these updates.

Does iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF is currently valued at 155.71. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 20.86% and USD. View the chart live to track TOK movements.

How to buy TOK stock?

You can buy iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF shares at the current price of 155.71. Orders are usually placed near 155.71 or 156.01, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TOK updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TOK stock?

Investing in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF involves considering the yearly range 128.80 - 155.84 and current price 155.71. Many compare 2.79% and 10.90% before placing orders at 155.71 or 156.01. Explore the TOK price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF in the past year was 155.84. Within 128.80 - 155.84, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 155.30 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) over the year was 128.80. Comparing it with the current 155.71 and 128.80 - 155.84 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TOK moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TOK stock split?

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 155.30, and 20.86% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
155.71 155.71
Year Range
128.80 155.84
Previous Close
155.30
Open
155.71
Bid
155.71
Ask
156.01
Low
155.71
High
155.71
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.26%
Month Change
2.79%
6 Months Change
10.90%
Year Change
20.86%
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