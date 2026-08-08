- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TNUK: Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF
TNUK exchange rate has changed by -0.29% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.46 and at a high of 24.46.
Follow Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TNUK stock price today?
Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF stock is priced at 24.46 today. It trades within 24.46 - 24.46, yesterday's close was 24.53, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TNUK shows these updates.
Does Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF stock pay dividends?
Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF is currently valued at 24.46. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.70% and USD. View the chart live to track TNUK movements.
How to buy TNUK stock?
You can buy Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF shares at the current price of 24.46. Orders are usually placed near 24.46 or 24.76, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TNUK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TNUK stock?
Investing in Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.47 - 32.79 and current price 24.46. Many compare 2.43% and -13.32% before placing orders at 24.46 or 24.76. Explore the TNUK price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF in the past year was 32.79. Within 22.47 - 32.79, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF (TNUK) over the year was 22.47. Comparing it with the current 24.46 and 22.47 - 32.79 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TNUK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TNUK stock split?
Tortoise Nuclear Renaissance ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.53, and -3.70% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.53
- Open
- 24.46
- Bid
- 24.46
- Ask
- 24.76
- Low
- 24.46
- High
- 24.46
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.29%
- Month Change
- 2.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.32%
- Year Change
- -3.70%