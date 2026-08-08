- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TMVE: Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF
TMVE exchange rate has changed by 0.89% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.11 and at a high of 18.18.
Follow Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TMVE stock price today?
Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF stock is priced at 18.14 today. It trades within 18.11 - 18.18, yesterday's close was 17.98, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of TMVE shows these updates.
Does Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF stock pay dividends?
Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF is currently valued at 18.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 26.32% and USD. View the chart live to track TMVE movements.
How to buy TMVE stock?
You can buy Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF shares at the current price of 18.14. Orders are usually placed near 18.14 or 18.44, while 10 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow TMVE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMVE stock?
Investing in Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF involves considering the yearly range 14.26 - 18.18 and current price 18.14. Many compare 1.62% and 9.87% before placing orders at 18.14 or 18.44. Explore the TMVE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF in the past year was 18.18. Within 14.26 - 18.18, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 17.98 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF (TMVE) over the year was 14.26. Comparing it with the current 18.14 and 14.26 - 18.18 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMVE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMVE stock split?
Thrivent Mid Cap Value ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 17.98, and 26.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 17.98
- Open
- 18.11
- Bid
- 18.14
- Ask
- 18.44
- Low
- 18.11
- High
- 18.18
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- 0.89%
- Month Change
- 1.62%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.87%
- Year Change
- 26.32%