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TMLP: Tortoise MLP ETF
TMLP exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.50 and at a high of 29.51.
Follow Tortoise MLP ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TMLP stock price today?
Tortoise MLP ETF stock is priced at 29.50 today. It trades within 29.50 - 29.51, yesterday's close was 29.48, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of TMLP shows these updates.
Does Tortoise MLP ETF stock pay dividends?
Tortoise MLP ETF is currently valued at 29.50. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.53% and USD. View the chart live to track TMLP movements.
How to buy TMLP stock?
You can buy Tortoise MLP ETF shares at the current price of 29.50. Orders are usually placed near 29.50 or 29.80, while 5 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TMLP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMLP stock?
Investing in Tortoise MLP ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.92 - 30.16 and current price 29.50. Many compare 0.07% and 2.57% before placing orders at 29.50 or 29.80. Explore the TMLP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise MLP ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise MLP ETF in the past year was 30.16. Within 24.92 - 30.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.48 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise MLP ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise MLP ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise MLP ETF (TMLP) over the year was 24.92. Comparing it with the current 29.50 and 24.92 - 30.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMLP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMLP stock split?
Tortoise MLP ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.48, and 17.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.48
- Open
- 29.50
- Bid
- 29.50
- Ask
- 29.80
- Low
- 29.50
- High
- 29.51
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.07%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.57%
- Year Change
- 17.53%