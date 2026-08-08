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TMED: Trimedyne Inc.
TMED exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.60 and at a high of 34.91.
Follow Trimedyne Inc. dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TMED stock price today?
Trimedyne Inc. stock is priced at 34.90 today. It trades within 34.60 - 34.91, yesterday's close was 34.43, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of TMED shows these updates.
Does Trimedyne Inc. stock pay dividends?
Trimedyne Inc. is currently valued at 34.90. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.56% and USD. View the chart live to track TMED movements.
How to buy TMED stock?
You can buy Trimedyne Inc. shares at the current price of 34.90. Orders are usually placed near 34.90 or 35.20, while 14 and 0.87% show market activity. Follow TMED updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMED stock?
Investing in Trimedyne Inc. involves considering the yearly range 25.37 - 35.68 and current price 34.90. Many compare 3.10% and 16.06% before placing orders at 34.90 or 35.20. Explore the TMED price chart live with daily changes.
What are Trimedyne Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Trimedyne Inc. in the past year was 35.68. Within 25.37 - 35.68, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.43 helps spot resistance levels. Track Trimedyne Inc. performance using the live chart.
What are Trimedyne Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Trimedyne Inc. (TMED) over the year was 25.37. Comparing it with the current 34.90 and 25.37 - 35.68 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMED moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMED stock split?
Trimedyne Inc. has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.43, and 37.56% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.43
- Open
- 34.60
- Bid
- 34.90
- Ask
- 35.20
- Low
- 34.60
- High
- 34.91
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 3.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.06%
- Year Change
- 37.56%