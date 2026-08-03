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TMDV: ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF
TMDV exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.22 and at a high of 49.22.
Follow ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMDV News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TMDV stock price today?
ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock is priced at 49.22 today. It trades within 49.22 - 49.22, yesterday's close was 48.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TMDV shows these updates.
Does ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF is currently valued at 49.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.05% and USD. View the chart live to track TMDV movements.
How to buy TMDV stock?
You can buy ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF shares at the current price of 49.22. Orders are usually placed near 49.22 or 49.52, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TMDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMDV stock?
Investing in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.98 - 51.59 and current price 49.22. Many compare -4.28% and -4.59% before placing orders at 49.22 or 49.52. Explore the TMDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF in the past year was 51.59. Within 45.98 - 51.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) over the year was 45.98. Comparing it with the current 49.22 and 45.98 - 51.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMDV stock split?
ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.87, and 2.05% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 48.87
- Open
- 49.22
- Bid
- 49.22
- Ask
- 49.52
- Low
- 49.22
- High
- 49.22
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.72%
- Month Change
- -4.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.59%
- Year Change
- 2.05%