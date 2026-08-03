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TMDV: ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF

49.22 USD 0.35 (0.72%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TMDV exchange rate has changed by 0.72% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.22 and at a high of 49.22.

Follow ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TMDV News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TMDV stock price today?

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock is priced at 49.22 today. It trades within 49.22 - 49.22, yesterday's close was 48.87, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TMDV shows these updates.

Does ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock pay dividends?

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF is currently valued at 49.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.05% and USD. View the chart live to track TMDV movements.

How to buy TMDV stock?

You can buy ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF shares at the current price of 49.22. Orders are usually placed near 49.22 or 49.52, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TMDV updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TMDV stock?

Investing in ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.98 - 51.59 and current price 49.22. Many compare -4.28% and -4.59% before placing orders at 49.22 or 49.52. Explore the TMDV price chart live with daily changes.

What are ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF in the past year was 51.59. Within 45.98 - 51.59, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 48.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF performance using the live chart.

What are ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF (TMDV) over the year was 45.98. Comparing it with the current 49.22 and 45.98 - 51.59 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMDV moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TMDV stock split?

ProShares Russell US Dividend Growers ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 48.87, and 2.05% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
49.22 49.22
Year Range
45.98 51.59
Previous Close
48.87
Open
49.22
Bid
49.22
Ask
49.52
Low
49.22
High
49.22
Volume
1
Daily Change
0.72%
Month Change
-4.28%
6 Months Change
-4.59%
Year Change
2.05%
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