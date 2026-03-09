- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
TMAT: Main Thematic Innovation ETF
TMAT exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.33 and at a high of 29.60.
Follow Main Thematic Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TMAT News
- Global PMI Data Point To Sustained Manufacturing Spurt In July, Momentum Slows High Prices
- Behind The Index: How Only 1 In 8 Of 35,000 Stocks Makes It Into FTSE All-World Index
- Global Wealth Research - July 2026
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Global Market Perspectives Q3 2026: The New Exceptionalism
- Global Leading Indicators, June 2026 - Downturn Confirmed
- Global Growth Hits Highest Since February Amid Strengthening Service Sector Expansion
- Global PMI Shows Sustained Manufacturing Growth Surge, But Future Optimism Fades
- Global Exports Downturn Deepens In May As War Hits Trade In Services
- Consumer Service Providers Suffer Sharpest Hit Of All Business Sectors Since War Outbreak
- S&P Global Services PMI: Slower Expansion In May
- Markets Rally As IPO Momentum Builds
- Trump-Xi Summit 2026: Key Expectations And What Markets Are Watching
- CIO Weekly: Japan Shows Resilience
- Equity Outlook Q2 2026: Global Growth Holds Firm As Geopolitical Risk Simmers
- Crisis In Transit: War’s Economic Fallout Is Only Beginning
- Capturing Consistent Return Streams In Capricious Equity Markets
- Global PMI Shows Manufacturing Resilience Tested Amid Surging Prices & Supply Chain Delays
- Global Manufacturers Report Safety Stock Building As War Stokes Supply And Price Concerns
- March Madness
- CIO Notebook: Fed Holds Steady As Inflation Fears Grow
- Steady Today, Uncertain Tomorrow: Iran War Tests U.S. Resilience
- Outlook For Global Economy As Middle East Conflict Creates A Critical 'Chokepoint'
- GRNY: Adaptive Thematic ETF With A Good Start (NYSEARCA:GRNY)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TMAT stock price today?
Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock is priced at 29.59 today. It trades within 29.33 - 29.60, yesterday's close was 28.94, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of TMAT shows these updates.
Does Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?
Main Thematic Innovation ETF is currently valued at 29.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.65% and USD. View the chart live to track TMAT movements.
How to buy TMAT stock?
You can buy Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 29.59. Orders are usually placed near 29.59 or 29.89, while 60 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow TMAT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TMAT stock?
Investing in Main Thematic Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.26 - 31.46 and current price 29.59. Many compare 5.30% and 18.31% before placing orders at 29.59 or 29.89. Explore the TMAT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Main Thematic Innovation ETF in the past year was 31.46. Within 22.26 - 31.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Main Thematic Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) over the year was 22.26. Comparing it with the current 29.59 and 22.26 - 31.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMAT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TMAT stock split?
Main Thematic Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.94, and 17.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.94
- Open
- 29.38
- Bid
- 29.59
- Ask
- 29.89
- Low
- 29.33
- High
- 29.60
- Volume
- 60
- Daily Change
- 2.25%
- Month Change
- 5.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 18.31%
- Year Change
- 17.65%