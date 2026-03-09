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TMAT: Main Thematic Innovation ETF

29.59 USD 0.65 (2.25%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TMAT exchange rate has changed by 2.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.33 and at a high of 29.60.

Follow Main Thematic Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TMAT News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TMAT stock price today?

Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock is priced at 29.59 today. It trades within 29.33 - 29.60, yesterday's close was 28.94, and trading volume reached 60. The live price chart of TMAT shows these updates.

Does Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?

Main Thematic Innovation ETF is currently valued at 29.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.65% and USD. View the chart live to track TMAT movements.

How to buy TMAT stock?

You can buy Main Thematic Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 29.59. Orders are usually placed near 29.59 or 29.89, while 60 and 0.71% show market activity. Follow TMAT updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TMAT stock?

Investing in Main Thematic Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.26 - 31.46 and current price 29.59. Many compare 5.30% and 18.31% before placing orders at 29.59 or 29.89. Explore the TMAT price chart live with daily changes.

What are Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Main Thematic Innovation ETF in the past year was 31.46. Within 22.26 - 31.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Main Thematic Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.

What are Main Thematic Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Main Thematic Innovation ETF (TMAT) over the year was 22.26. Comparing it with the current 29.59 and 22.26 - 31.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TMAT moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TMAT stock split?

Main Thematic Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.94, and 17.65% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
29.33 29.60
Year Range
22.26 31.46
Previous Close
28.94
Open
29.38
Bid
29.59
Ask
29.89
Low
29.33
High
29.60
Volume
60
Daily Change
2.25%
Month Change
5.30%
6 Months Change
18.31%
Year Change
17.65%
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