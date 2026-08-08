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TLTX: Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF
TLTX exchange rate has changed by -0.23% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.58 and at a high of 21.66.
Follow Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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- M30
- H1
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- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TLTX stock price today?
Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF stock is priced at 21.58 today. It trades within 21.58 - 21.66, yesterday's close was 21.63, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of TLTX shows these updates.
Does Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF is currently valued at 21.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -14.09% and USD. View the chart live to track TLTX movements.
How to buy TLTX stock?
You can buy Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF shares at the current price of 21.58. Orders are usually placed near 21.58 or 21.88, while 4 and -0.28% show market activity. Follow TLTX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TLTX stock?
Investing in Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.50 - 27.74 and current price 21.58. Many compare 0.23% and -12.80% before placing orders at 21.58 or 21.88. Explore the TLTX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF in the past year was 27.74. Within 21.50 - 27.74, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.63 helps spot resistance levels. Track Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF (TLTX) over the year was 21.50. Comparing it with the current 21.58 and 21.50 - 27.74 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TLTX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TLTX stock split?
Global X Treasury Bond Enhanced Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.63, and -14.09% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.63
- Open
- 21.64
- Bid
- 21.58
- Ask
- 21.88
- Low
- 21.58
- High
- 21.66
- Volume
- 4
- Daily Change
- -0.23%
- Month Change
- 0.23%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.80%
- Year Change
- -14.09%