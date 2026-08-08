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TLTP: Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF
TLTP exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.04 and at a high of 20.15.
Follow Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TLTP stock price today?
Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF stock is priced at 20.08 today. It trades within 20.04 - 20.15, yesterday's close was 20.06, and trading volume reached 45. The live price chart of TLTP shows these updates.
Does Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF is currently valued at 20.08. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -10.48% and USD. View the chart live to track TLTP movements.
How to buy TLTP stock?
You can buy Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF shares at the current price of 20.08. Orders are usually placed near 20.08 or 20.38, while 45 and -0.35% show market activity. Follow TLTP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TLTP stock?
Investing in Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.85 - 22.69 and current price 20.08. Many compare 0.45% and -9.79% before placing orders at 20.08 or 20.38. Explore the TLTP price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF in the past year was 22.69. Within 19.85 - 22.69, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 20.06 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF (TLTP) over the year was 19.85. Comparing it with the current 20.08 and 19.85 - 22.69 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TLTP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TLTP stock split?
Amplify Bloomberg U.S. Treasury 12% Premium Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 20.06, and -10.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 20.06
- Open
- 20.15
- Bid
- 20.08
- Ask
- 20.38
- Low
- 20.04
- High
- 20.15
- Volume
- 45
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.79%
- Year Change
- -10.48%