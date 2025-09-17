QuotesSections
Currencies / TLIH
Back to US Stock Market

TLIH

0.6100 USD 0.0362 (6.31%)
Sector: Other Symbols Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TLIH exchange rate has changed by 6.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.5738 and at a high of 0.6200.

Follow dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN
Daily Range
0.5738 0.6200
Year Range
0.4801 7.0000
Previous Close
0.5738
Open
0.5900
Bid
0.6100
Ask
0.6130
Low
0.5738
High
0.6200
Volume
135
Daily Change
6.31%
Month Change
14.36%
6 Months Change
-84.24%
Year Change
-84.24%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev