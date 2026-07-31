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TLH: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH exchange rate has changed by 0.22% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 96.83 and at a high of 97.25.
Follow iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TLH News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TLH stock price today?
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock is priced at 97.05 today. It trades within 96.83 - 97.25, yesterday's close was 96.84, and trading volume reached 4644. The live price chart of TLH shows these updates.
Does iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF is currently valued at 97.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.79% and USD. View the chart live to track TLH movements.
How to buy TLH stock?
You can buy iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF shares at the current price of 97.05. Orders are usually placed near 97.05 or 97.35, while 4644 and -0.14% show market activity. Follow TLH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TLH stock?
Investing in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 96.18 - 105.46 and current price 97.05. Many compare 0.57% and -6.82% before placing orders at 97.05 or 97.35. Explore the TLH price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the past year was 105.46. Within 96.18 - 105.46, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 96.84 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) over the year was 96.18. Comparing it with the current 97.05 and 96.18 - 105.46 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TLH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TLH stock split?
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 96.84, and -2.79% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 96.84
- Open
- 97.19
- Bid
- 97.05
- Ask
- 97.35
- Low
- 96.83
- High
- 97.25
- Volume
- 4.644 K
- Daily Change
- 0.22%
- Month Change
- 0.57%
- 6 Months Change
- -6.82%
- Year Change
- -2.79%