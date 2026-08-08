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TKNQ: Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF
TKNQ exchange rate has changed by 0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 22.81 and at a high of 22.89.
Follow Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TKNQ stock price today?
Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF stock is priced at 22.89 today. It trades within 22.81 - 22.89, yesterday's close was 22.87, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of TKNQ shows these updates.
Does Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF stock pay dividends?
Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF is currently valued at 22.89. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -9.53% and USD. View the chart live to track TKNQ movements.
How to buy TKNQ stock?
You can buy Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF shares at the current price of 22.89. Orders are usually placed near 22.89 or 23.19, while 3 and 0.35% show market activity. Follow TKNQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TKNQ stock?
Investing in Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF involves considering the yearly range 21.28 - 27.08 and current price 22.89. Many compare 0.26% and 0.66% before placing orders at 22.89 or 23.19. Explore the TKNQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF in the past year was 27.08. Within 21.28 - 27.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 22.87 helps spot resistance levels. Track Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF (TKNQ) over the year was 21.28. Comparing it with the current 22.89 and 21.28 - 27.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TKNQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TKNQ stock split?
Amplify Tokenization Technology ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 22.87, and -9.53% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 22.87
- Open
- 22.81
- Bid
- 22.89
- Ask
- 23.19
- Low
- 22.81
- High
- 22.89
- Volume
- 3
- Daily Change
- 0.09%
- Month Change
- 0.26%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.66%
- Year Change
- -9.53%