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TJUL: Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF -
TJUL exchange rate has changed by 0.07% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 30.48 and at a high of 30.49.
Follow Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TJUL stock price today?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock is priced at 30.48 today. It trades within 30.48 - 30.49, yesterday's close was 30.46, and trading volume reached 12. The live price chart of TJUL shows these updates.
Does Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock pay dividends?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - is currently valued at 30.48. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.59% and USD. View the chart live to track TJUL movements.
How to buy TJUL stock?
You can buy Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - shares at the current price of 30.48. Orders are usually placed near 30.48 or 30.78, while 12 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TJUL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TJUL stock?
Investing in Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - involves considering the yearly range 29.16 - 30.49 and current price 30.48. Many compare 0.30% and 2.37% before placing orders at 30.48 or 30.78. Explore the TJUL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock highest prices?
The highest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - in the past year was 30.49. Within 29.16 - 30.49, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 30.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - performance using the live chart.
What are Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - (TJUL) over the year was 29.16. Comparing it with the current 30.48 and 29.16 - 30.49 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TJUL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TJUL stock split?
Innovator ETFs Trust Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 30.46, and 2.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 30.46
- Open
- 30.48
- Bid
- 30.48
- Ask
- 30.78
- Low
- 30.48
- High
- 30.49
- Volume
- 12
- Daily Change
- 0.07%
- Month Change
- 0.30%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.37%
- Year Change
- 2.59%