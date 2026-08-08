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TJGC: TJGC Group Limited
TJGC exchange rate has changed by -0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 3.30 and at a high of 3.69.
Follow TJGC Group Limited dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TJGC stock price today?
TJGC Group Limited stock is priced at 3.65 today. It trades within 3.30 - 3.69, yesterday's close was 3.66, and trading volume reached 827. The live price chart of TJGC shows these updates.
Does TJGC Group Limited stock pay dividends?
TJGC Group Limited is currently valued at 3.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 288.30% and USD. View the chart live to track TJGC movements.
How to buy TJGC stock?
You can buy TJGC Group Limited shares at the current price of 3.65. Orders are usually placed near 3.65 or 3.95, while 827 and 2.82% show market activity. Follow TJGC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TJGC stock?
Investing in TJGC Group Limited involves considering the yearly range 0.49 - 7.07 and current price 3.65. Many compare -29.81% and 367.95% before placing orders at 3.65 or 3.95. Explore the TJGC price chart live with daily changes.
What are TJGC Group Limited stock highest prices?
The highest price of TJGC Group Limited in the past year was 7.07. Within 0.49 - 7.07, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 3.66 helps spot resistance levels. Track TJGC Group Limited performance using the live chart.
What are TJGC Group Limited stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TJGC Group Limited (TJGC) over the year was 0.49. Comparing it with the current 3.65 and 0.49 - 7.07 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TJGC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TJGC stock split?
TJGC Group Limited has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 3.66, and 288.30% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 3.66
- Open
- 3.55
- Bid
- 3.65
- Ask
- 3.95
- Low
- 3.30
- High
- 3.69
- Volume
- 827
- Daily Change
- -0.27%
- Month Change
- -29.81%
- 6 Months Change
- 367.95%
- Year Change
- 288.30%