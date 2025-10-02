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TIPX: SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
TIPX exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.60 and at a high of 18.63.
Follow SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TIPX News
- Tipping Point: Buy LTPZ
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Careful What You Wish For
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Pursuit Of Happiness
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Nothing To See Here
- Energy Shocks, Rising Yields, And The Case For Bonds
- The Need To Diversify Diversifiers
- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- Real Yields Near 20-Year Highs As Energy Shock Continues
- How TIPS Can Change Your Retirement Math For The Better
- 'Team Transitory' Holds For Now In The States
- The Market Is Not Very Nervous
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Weekly Market Pulse: War - What Is It Good For?
- Treasury Bond Yields Don’t Lie: But Wars Don’t Drive Them (US10Y)
- RLY: Tactical ETF Focusing On Natural Resources And Infrastructure
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- U.S. Treasury to offer $125 billion in securities for February refunding
- Data Update 3 For 2026: The Trust Deficit - Bonds, Currencies, Gold And Bitcoin
- Compounding Opportunity
- How The Bubble Manipulates Time
- Tax-Loss Pouncing
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Investors & Voters Are In A Sour Mood
- Cyclical Outlook October 2025: Tariffs, Technology, And Transition
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TIPX stock price today?
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock is priced at 18.62 today. It trades within 18.60 - 18.63, yesterday's close was 18.59, and trading volume reached 352. The live price chart of TIPX shows these updates.
Does SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF is currently valued at 18.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.20% and USD. View the chart live to track TIPX movements.
How to buy TIPX stock?
You can buy SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF shares at the current price of 18.62. Orders are usually placed near 18.62 or 18.92, while 352 and -0.05% show market activity. Follow TIPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TIPX stock?
Investing in SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF involves considering the yearly range 18.57 - 19.37 and current price 18.62. Many compare 0.22% and -3.62% before placing orders at 18.62 or 18.92. Explore the TIPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the past year was 19.37. Within 18.57 - 19.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.59 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) over the year was 18.57. Comparing it with the current 18.62 and 18.57 - 19.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TIPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TIPX stock split?
SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.59, and -3.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.59
- Open
- 18.63
- Bid
- 18.62
- Ask
- 18.92
- Low
- 18.60
- High
- 18.63
- Volume
- 352
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 0.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.62%
- Year Change
- -3.20%