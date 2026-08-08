- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
THYF: T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High
THYF exchange rate has changed by 0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.44 and at a high of 51.49.
Follow T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THYF stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High stock is priced at 51.45 today. It trades within 51.44 - 51.49, yesterday's close was 51.39, and trading volume reached 50. The live price chart of THYF shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High is currently valued at 51.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.89% and USD. View the chart live to track THYF movements.
How to buy THYF stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High shares at the current price of 51.45. Orders are usually placed near 51.45 or 51.75, while 50 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow THYF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THYF stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High involves considering the yearly range 50.43 - 52.51 and current price 51.45. Many compare 0.45% and -0.73% before placing orders at 51.45 or 51.75. Explore the THYF price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High in the past year was 52.51. Within 50.43 - 52.51, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.39 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High (THYF) over the year was 50.43. Comparing it with the current 51.45 and 50.43 - 52.51 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THYF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THYF stock split?
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price U.S. High has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.39, and -1.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.39
- Open
- 51.48
- Bid
- 51.45
- Ask
- 51.75
- Low
- 51.44
- High
- 51.49
- Volume
- 50
- Daily Change
- 0.12%
- Month Change
- 0.45%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.73%
- Year Change
- -1.89%