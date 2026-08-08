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THRV: Prospera Income ETF
THRV exchange rate has changed by 0.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.16 and at a high of 24.16.
Follow Prospera Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THRV stock price today?
Prospera Income ETF stock is priced at 24.16 today. It trades within 24.16 - 24.16, yesterday's close was 24.14, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of THRV shows these updates.
Does Prospera Income ETF stock pay dividends?
Prospera Income ETF is currently valued at 24.16. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.36% and USD. View the chart live to track THRV movements.
How to buy THRV stock?
You can buy Prospera Income ETF shares at the current price of 24.16. Orders are usually placed near 24.16 or 24.46, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow THRV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THRV stock?
Investing in Prospera Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 23.87 - 26.64 and current price 24.16. Many compare -0.08% and -2.58% before placing orders at 24.16 or 24.46. Explore the THRV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Prospera Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Prospera Income ETF in the past year was 26.64. Within 23.87 - 26.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.14 helps spot resistance levels. Track Prospera Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Prospera Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Prospera Income ETF (THRV) over the year was 23.87. Comparing it with the current 24.16 and 23.87 - 26.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THRV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THRV stock split?
Prospera Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.14, and -3.36% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.14
- Open
- 24.16
- Bid
- 24.16
- Ask
- 24.46
- Low
- 24.16
- High
- 24.16
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.08%
- Month Change
- -0.08%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.58%
- Year Change
- -3.36%