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THRO: iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF
THRO exchange rate has changed by 0.57% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.98 and at a high of 44.27.
Follow iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THRO stock price today?
iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF stock is priced at 44.25 today. It trades within 43.98 - 44.27, yesterday's close was 44.00, and trading volume reached 546. The live price chart of THRO shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF is currently valued at 44.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 16.03% and USD. View the chart live to track THRO movements.
How to buy THRO stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF shares at the current price of 44.25. Orders are usually placed near 44.25 or 44.55, while 546 and 0.25% show market activity. Follow THRO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THRO stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 34.95 - 44.43 and current price 44.25. Many compare 3.53% and 17.16% before placing orders at 44.25 or 44.55. Explore the THRO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the past year was 44.43. Within 34.95 - 44.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 44.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) over the year was 34.95. Comparing it with the current 44.25 and 34.95 - 44.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THRO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THRO stock split?
iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 44.00, and 16.03% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 44.00
- Open
- 44.14
- Bid
- 44.25
- Ask
- 44.55
- Low
- 43.98
- High
- 44.27
- Volume
- 546
- Daily Change
- 0.57%
- Month Change
- 3.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.16%
- Year Change
- 16.03%