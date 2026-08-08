- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
THLV: THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF
THLV exchange rate has changed by 0.27% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.55 and at a high of 32.82.
Follow THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THLV stock price today?
THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF stock is priced at 32.82 today. It trades within 32.55 - 32.82, yesterday's close was 32.73, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of THLV shows these updates.
Does THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF stock pay dividends?
THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF is currently valued at 32.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.21% and USD. View the chart live to track THLV movements.
How to buy THLV stock?
You can buy THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF shares at the current price of 32.82. Orders are usually placed near 32.82 or 33.12, while 7 and 0.80% show market activity. Follow THLV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THLV stock?
Investing in THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.17 - 33.47 and current price 32.82. Many compare 0.83% and -1.41% before placing orders at 32.82 or 33.12. Explore the THLV price chart live with daily changes.
What are THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF in the past year was 33.47. Within 31.17 - 33.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.73 helps spot resistance levels. Track THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF performance using the live chart.
What are THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF (THLV) over the year was 31.17. Comparing it with the current 32.82 and 31.17 - 33.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THLV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THLV stock split?
THOR Financial Technologies Trust THOR Low Volatility ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.73, and -0.21% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.73
- Open
- 32.56
- Bid
- 32.82
- Ask
- 33.12
- Low
- 32.55
- High
- 32.82
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.27%
- Month Change
- 0.83%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.41%
- Year Change
- -0.21%