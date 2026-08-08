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THIR: THOR Index Rotation ETF
THIR exchange rate has changed by 0.41% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 34.55 and at a high of 34.60.
Follow THOR Index Rotation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THIR stock price today?
THOR Index Rotation ETF stock is priced at 34.60 today. It trades within 34.55 - 34.60, yesterday's close was 34.46, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of THIR shows these updates.
Does THOR Index Rotation ETF stock pay dividends?
THOR Index Rotation ETF is currently valued at 34.60. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 5.49% and USD. View the chart live to track THIR movements.
How to buy THIR stock?
You can buy THOR Index Rotation ETF shares at the current price of 34.60. Orders are usually placed near 34.60 or 34.90, while 6 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow THIR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THIR stock?
Investing in THOR Index Rotation ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.15 - 34.94 and current price 34.60. Many compare 2.10% and 6.18% before placing orders at 34.60 or 34.90. Explore the THIR price chart live with daily changes.
What are THOR Index Rotation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of THOR Index Rotation ETF in the past year was 34.94. Within 30.15 - 34.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 34.46 helps spot resistance levels. Track THOR Index Rotation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are THOR Index Rotation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) over the year was 30.15. Comparing it with the current 34.60 and 30.15 - 34.94 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THIR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THIR stock split?
THOR Index Rotation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 34.46, and 5.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 34.46
- Open
- 34.59
- Bid
- 34.60
- Ask
- 34.90
- Low
- 34.55
- High
- 34.60
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 0.41%
- Month Change
- 2.10%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.18%
- Year Change
- 5.49%