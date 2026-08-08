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THH: Tryhard Holdings Ltd
THH exchange rate has changed by -4.17% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.21 and at a high of 0.24.
Follow Tryhard Holdings Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THH stock price today?
Tryhard Holdings Ltd stock is priced at 0.23 today. It trades within 0.21 - 0.24, yesterday's close was 0.24, and trading volume reached 267. The live price chart of THH shows these updates.
Does Tryhard Holdings Ltd stock pay dividends?
Tryhard Holdings Ltd is currently valued at 0.23. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -95.59% and USD. View the chart live to track THH movements.
How to buy THH stock?
You can buy Tryhard Holdings Ltd shares at the current price of 0.23. Orders are usually placed near 0.23 or 0.53, while 267 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow THH updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THH stock?
Investing in Tryhard Holdings Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.19 - 55.05 and current price 0.23. Many compare 4.55% and -54.90% before placing orders at 0.23 or 0.53. Explore the THH price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tryhard Holdings Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tryhard Holdings Ltd in the past year was 55.05. Within 0.19 - 55.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.24 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tryhard Holdings Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Tryhard Holdings Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tryhard Holdings Ltd (THH) over the year was 0.19. Comparing it with the current 0.23 and 0.19 - 55.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THH moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THH stock split?
Tryhard Holdings Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.24, and -95.59% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.24
- Open
- 0.23
- Bid
- 0.23
- Ask
- 0.53
- Low
- 0.21
- High
- 0.24
- Volume
- 267
- Daily Change
- -4.17%
- Month Change
- 4.55%
- 6 Months Change
- -54.90%
- Year Change
- -95.59%