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THD: iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF
THD exchange rate has changed by 0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.36 and at a high of 73.53.
Follow iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
THD News
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- Emerging Asia (Ex China) Government Bonds Monthly – August 2026
- Oil Prices Still Offer Relief For Asia, But No Policy Pivot
- Mfg Trends Vary As N. American & East Asian Growth Spurts Contrast With ASEAN Slowdown
- Equity Chartbooks, June 2026 - How To Escape The AI Singularity?
- Younger Generations Drive Investment Growth In Southeast Asia
- Global Exports Buoyed By Stockpiling As War Disrupts Services Trade
- THD: Thailand Stocks Defy Bearish News In Early 2026, But Too Early To Buy Dip (THD)
- The New Divide In ASEAN Debt
- Target Hospitality Stock Hits 52-Week High - Here's Why - Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)
- Oil Shock For Asia: Identifying The Key Pressure Points
- Hunting For Dividends: Is ASEAN Next?
- ASEAN Macro To Equity Markets: 5 Key Questions Shaping 2025 And Beyond
- THD ETF: Equity Appeal Still Intact (NYSEARCA:THD)
- AI‑Driven Trade Boosts Growth In Asia, While Singapore And Australia Near Policy Shifts
- Country ETFs Crushing It
- EPHE ETF: The New Year May Bring Added Opportunity (NYSEARCA:EPHE)
- THD: Tourism Headwinds And Stagnant, Aging Population Will Weigh Down Thailand’s Economy
- Highlights From The Trump Administration’s East Asia Deals (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- THD: Some Useful Qualities, But Not Very Compelling Right Now (THD)
- Global Macro Outlook: Fourth Quarter 2025
- Best And Worst Country ETFs Since Trump 2.0
- Vietnam And Southeast Asia: Diversified Value And Growth
Frequently Asked Questions
What is THD stock price today?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock is priced at 73.53 today. It trades within 73.36 - 73.53, yesterday's close was 72.99, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of THD shows these updates.
Does iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF is currently valued at 73.53. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.41% and USD. View the chart live to track THD movements.
How to buy THD stock?
You can buy iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF shares at the current price of 73.53. Orders are usually placed near 73.53 or 73.83, while 16 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow THD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into THD stock?
Investing in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF involves considering the yearly range 64.86 - 75.06 and current price 73.53. Many compare 0.88% and 3.75% before placing orders at 73.53 or 73.83. Explore the THD price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the past year was 75.06. Within 64.86 - 75.06, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.99 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) over the year was 64.86. Comparing it with the current 73.53 and 64.86 - 75.06 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch THD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did THD stock split?
iShares Inc iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.99, and 1.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.99
- Open
- 73.38
- Bid
- 73.53
- Ask
- 73.83
- Low
- 73.36
- High
- 73.53
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.74%
- Month Change
- 0.88%
- 6 Months Change
- 3.75%
- Year Change
- 1.41%