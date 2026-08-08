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TGHL: Growhub Ltd
TGHL exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.80 and at a high of 0.84.
Follow Growhub Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TGHL stock price today?
Growhub Ltd stock is priced at 0.82 today. It trades within 0.80 - 0.84, yesterday's close was 0.82, and trading volume reached 186. The live price chart of TGHL shows these updates.
Does Growhub Ltd stock pay dividends?
Growhub Ltd is currently valued at 0.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -78.02% and USD. View the chart live to track TGHL movements.
How to buy TGHL stock?
You can buy Growhub Ltd shares at the current price of 0.82. Orders are usually placed near 0.82 or 1.12, while 186 and -2.38% show market activity. Follow TGHL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TGHL stock?
Investing in Growhub Ltd involves considering the yearly range 0.27 - 3.80 and current price 0.82. Many compare -33.87% and 111.89% before placing orders at 0.82 or 1.12. Explore the TGHL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Growhub Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Growhub Ltd in the past year was 3.80. Within 0.27 - 3.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.82 helps spot resistance levels. Track Growhub Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Growhub Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Growhub Ltd (TGHL) over the year was 0.27. Comparing it with the current 0.82 and 0.27 - 3.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TGHL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TGHL stock split?
Growhub Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.82, and -78.02% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.82
- Open
- 0.84
- Bid
- 0.82
- Ask
- 1.12
- Low
- 0.80
- High
- 0.84
- Volume
- 186
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -33.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 111.89%
- Year Change
- -78.02%