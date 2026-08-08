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TGE: Generation Essentials Group
TGE exchange rate has changed by 1.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.92 and at a high of 0.98.
Follow Generation Essentials Group dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TGE stock price today?
Generation Essentials Group stock is priced at 0.95 today. It trades within 0.92 - 0.98, yesterday's close was 0.94, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of TGE shows these updates.
Does Generation Essentials Group stock pay dividends?
Generation Essentials Group is currently valued at 0.95. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -71.04% and USD. View the chart live to track TGE movements.
How to buy TGE stock?
You can buy Generation Essentials Group shares at the current price of 0.95. Orders are usually placed near 0.95 or 1.25, while 7 and 3.26% show market activity. Follow TGE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TGE stock?
Investing in Generation Essentials Group involves considering the yearly range 0.79 - 4.39 and current price 0.95. Many compare 3.26% and -26.92% before placing orders at 0.95 or 1.25. Explore the TGE price chart live with daily changes.
What are Generation Essentials Group stock highest prices?
The highest price of Generation Essentials Group in the past year was 4.39. Within 0.79 - 4.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Generation Essentials Group performance using the live chart.
What are Generation Essentials Group stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Generation Essentials Group (TGE) over the year was 0.79. Comparing it with the current 0.95 and 0.79 - 4.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TGE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TGE stock split?
Generation Essentials Group has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.94, and -71.04% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 0.94
- Open
- 0.92
- Bid
- 0.95
- Ask
- 1.25
- Low
- 0.92
- High
- 0.98
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 1.06%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -26.92%
- Year Change
- -71.04%